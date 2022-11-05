Eto Na Naman Ako

Not Available

Abet Razalo and Ana Maria Gomez were childhood sweethearts. They find each other again, only this time they have to deal with each other on a professional level - Abet is now Anas bodyguard, and he is tasked to watch over her, now a phenomenally successful singer-actress because she is threatened by an obsessed fan. Abet also learns of Anas engagement to Vince Madrigal, a handsome billionaire. As the situation turns more complicated, the two of them are obliged to spend more time with each other, tempting them to rekindle their old flame. But Abet finds out that Ana is no longer the simple girl he promised marriage to ten years ago. Will love be lovelier the second time around for Ana and Abet or will Ana be spending the rest of her life.