Peabody award-winning journalist Linda Moulton Howe analyzes parallel binary code warnings from UFOs 35 years apart. In 1980, a military officer in Bentwaters Air Force base (Britain) witnessed a landed spacecraft, and was later mentally bombarded with binary code. Similar binary code was transmitted to another military man in 2015 in the USA. Sadly, in 2020 these warnings have already come true.