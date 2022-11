Not Available

Swedish documentary from 1977. The film is about the last starvation year in Sweden, the emergency year 1867 in Ångermanland. It is a story about people who are hurting, but also about efforts from the outside world to help the developing country Sweden out of the crisis. SVT's documentary filmmaker Olle Häger passed away in November 2014. We remember him by showing some of his appreciated films during the summer.