Directed by Åke Lindman, Shot in Cyprus (1965) is a romantic drama. Onni Lintula (Åke Lindman), a journalist interested in ancient sights and a glacier, has joined the Cypriot peacekeeping force. On the beach, she falls in love with the local beauty Stalo (Demetra Demetri), whom she sees rising from the sea like the reborn Aphrodite. Despite the turbulent situation, strict moral rules and the obstruction of Stalo’s brother (Andreas Nicolis), Onni and Stalo find each other.