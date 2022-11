Not Available

Gospel singer and top headliner Eugene Cole and his ensemble Persuaded, from Tabernacle of David Baptist Church in Vallejo, are hugely popular gospel-lovers. Cole -- who stands 6' 7", weighs 300 pounds and is gifted with a sublime tenor voice and a heavenly register -- is fast developing a national renown as a truly inspired gospel singer. In this rousing live performance, Cole and Persuaded raise the rafters with special guest Angela Spivey.