Eugenie Sex Happening

Eugenie, a beautiful but shy young girl, lives with her stepfather, a famous writer specializing in stories of erotica. One day she happens to read one of his "erotic" books and its power so affects her that begins to find herself sexually attracted to her stepfather. He notices this, and eventually brings her into his dark world of sexual perversion and murder.
|Soledad Miranda
|Eugénie Radeck de Franval
|Andrés Monales
|Paul
|Alice Arno
|Photo Model
|Greta Schmidt
|Kitty
|Jesús Franco
|Attila Tanner
|Karl Heinz Mannchen
|Ceremony Master
View Full Cast >