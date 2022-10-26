Not Available

Eugenie Sex Happening

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Prodif Ets.

Eugenie, a beautiful but shy young girl, lives with her stepfather, a famous writer specializing in stories of erotica. One day she happens to read one of his "erotic" books and its power so affects her that begins to find herself sexually attracted to her stepfather. He notices this, and eventually brings her into his dark world of sexual perversion and murder.

Cast

Soledad MirandaEugénie Radeck de Franval
Andrés MonalesPaul
Alice ArnoPhoto Model
Greta SchmidtKitty
Jesús FrancoAttila Tanner
Karl Heinz MannchenCeremony Master

