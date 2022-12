Not Available

Every day, Euigon follows a simple routine: he wakes up before his alarm rings; listens to an English radio show while preparing for work; goes to work; eats lunch alone; goes to the gym after work; eats dinner; goes back home. He does the same thing the next day. Despite having a degree in photography, he works as a security guard in a big building. One day, his stepbrother, whom he has last seen 10 years ago, comes to visit. Suddenly his life starts to change.