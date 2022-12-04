Euphoria Volume 1 - Manaka Nemu: Hell's Start Chapter

Not Available

They wake up in a white room remembering nothing— The protagonist Takato Keisuke and 6 others are locked up in these hidden white rooms. His childhood friend Hokari Kanae, classmate Ando Miyako, underclassmate Mikaba Rika, English teacher Aoi Natsuki, same year Byakuya Rinne, and classmate Manaka Nemu. While still confused about their unusual situation, a "mystery voice" suddenly speaks to them: "A game has now started. In order to escape the room, Keisuke is the "unlocker" and one heroine the "keyhole". With an assigned act, he must "use the key". After hearing the unreasonable and immoral requirements to win, Miyako gets pissed and snaps on the "mystery voice". Suddenly the lights go out. The girls scream. The lights come back on, reilluminating the white room. They can see Miyako bound to a grotesque torture device. "Anyone who quits the game will die."