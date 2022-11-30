Not Available

EUPHORYAA is the beautiful collision of three strangers on an island in the Aegean Sea. It is a story of love, life, and the magic of the Mediterranean sun, which illuminates everything in the same translucent way, while making it appear eternally and painfully elusive at the same time. This strange effect is hard to capture, but filmmaker and photographer Christian C. Klinger, known for his essay films about famous and emerging photographers, is well prepared for his first full-length fiction film.