Not Available

Eureka Seven AO: The Flowers of Jungfrau

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bandai Visual

Team Pied Piper is assigned to take part in a special festival in Switzerland as part of Generation Bleu's public relations policy, but Fleur and Elena have Ao dress up as a girl much to his chagrin. At the festival, the trio find themselves running away from an insistent journalist until they are called back to confront a Secret that appears on the border of Italy. An original video anime, released on Blu-ray in a combined Hybrid Disc that also hold an Eureka Seven AO game for the PlayStation 3. The OVA is set between episodes eight and nine of the series.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images