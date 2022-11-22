Eureka Seven AO: The Flowers of Jungfrau

Not Available

Team Pied Piper is assigned to take part in a special festival in Switzerland as part of Generation Bleu's public relations policy, but Fleur and Elena have Ao dress up as a girl much to his chagrin. At the festival, the trio find themselves running away from an insistent journalist until they are called back to confront a Secret that appears on the border of Italy. An original video anime, released on Blu-ray in a combined Hybrid Disc that also hold an Eureka Seven AO game for the PlayStation 3. The OVA is set between episodes eight and nine of the series.