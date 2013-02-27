Euro Trapped

2013

AmeriQua is the story of a lazy recent graduate, Charlie (Bobby Kennedy), whose rich parents cut him off with a $5000 check and an ultimatum to start a life of independence and responsibility. Instead, he buys a plane ticket to Italy, gets robbed upon arrival and winds up in Bologna in the care of his new friend Lele (Lele Gabellone), the self-proclaimed King of Bologna, who lives with a scraggly punkabbestia, Ballo (Gianlucca Bazzoli), and the insatiable prostitute frequenter, Il Pisa (Giuseppe Sanfelice). In Bologna, Lele teaches Chrlie the subtle strategies that the King knows so well, namely hitting on Italian women, throwing all-night parties and inciting general anarchy. Charlie takes to it like a pro and in the process meets the dangerously beautiful Valentina (Alessandra Mastronardi) and all-American Jessica (Eva Amurri).