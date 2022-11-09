Not Available

It’s Sunday evening. The Eurofalsh performers take the stage, a familiar Eurovision song is heard, the choreography entertains, the audience is excited, and the magic begins. One song, then another, then another. But at night’s end, the stage is cleared, the familiar Eurovision song fades, the choreography is completed, the audience departs, and the magic disappears … to reveal a gray reality. Miki, a married teacher, wants to have a baby but fears growing up and giving up the stage. Eran, the group’s founder, struggles with bankruptcy, a life spent living with his mother, and repeated rejection in Tel Aviv’s gay bubble. His only comfort is the stage. Irit, an attractive 20-something and Eran’s best friend, soothes his loneliness. She is always there, but secretly knows she will never find herself a straight guy so long as she plays house with a gay one.