Mariss Jansons conducts the Berliner Philharmoniker in the 2001 edition of the Europakonzert, filmed live at the Hagia Eirene in Istanbul on 1 May 2001. The program features Haydn’s Symphony No. 24 in G Major “Surprise”, Mozart’s Concerto No. 2 in D Major for Flute and Orchestra, and Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14. Emmanuel Pahud is soloist on the Mozart.