Live from the Kabelwerk Oberspree in Berlin, Simon Rattle is conductor to the Berlin Philharmonic on its 125th anniversary on May 2007. With superb acoustics and magnificent architecture, the building proved to be an ideal setting for the annual Europa-Konzert. This recording features the magnificent works of Wagner and Brahms to be amazingly performed by Rattle, the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and featured artists Lisa Batiashvili (violinist) and Truls Mørk (cellist).