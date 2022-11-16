Europakonzert 2008 from Moscow

Not Available

The Berliner Philharmoniker’s European Concert, held each year on 1 May, is invariably an international highlight. Performing in 2008 in Moscow's renowned Tchaikovsky Conservatory, the orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle presented outstanding performances of works by Beethoven, Stravinsky and Bruch, whose Violin Concerto featured one of today’s most fascinating artists, the Russian violinist Vadim Repin. Repertoire Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements; Bruch: Concerto for Violin No.1, op.26; Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A major, op. 92 Vadim Repin Sir Simon Rattle Berliner Philharmoniker Sir Simon Rattle