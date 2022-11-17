Not Available

A journey through the most beautiful corners of Europe! Europe 4K is composed of individual films, which show what the versatile continent has to offer. Starting with three of the most famous countries in Europe, this documentary takes us through the Mediterranean atmosphere of Italy, takes us to France, the cultural and gourmet Mecca and also dares a jump across the continent to the eastern Hungary, with its history and by contrasts embossed capital Budapest. The set with the UHD Blu-ray, including normal Blu-ray is an unforgettable journey through the most beautiful cities in Europe, coupled with great stories about the history of each city.