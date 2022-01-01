Europe: The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live At The Roundhouse

Not Available

The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live at the Roundhouse celebrates the multi-platinum album's triple decade success. The band played the album in its sequential entirety at a series of selected cities in 2016, with London's most historically venerated venue playing host to an exceptionally special night on November 12th 2016, which was captured by Patric Ullaeus from rEvolver Film Company AB. Preceding the landmark event, fans were also treated to a live performance of Europe's latest album War of Kings, a release which re-established Europe as one of the top classic rock bands in the world.