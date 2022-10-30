Eurovision Song Contest 2013 Final (#58)

Not Available

The 58th Eurovision Song Contest to take place in Malmö, Sweden ended in 26 countries competing in the Grand Final after 2 Semi-Finals earlier in the week. Estimated to have been seen by more than 170 million viewers. The opening started with a Eurovision Song Contest anthem, We Write The Story, by Benny and Björn from ABBA in collaboration with Swedish DJ sensation Aviccii. Petra Mede, a Swedish comedienne, was one of the first person in the past decades host entire show, a role often split between 2 or more. She additionally performed "Swedish Smorgasbord", a song and dance number during the interval, that was a lighthearted look at the Swedish Culture and people. She hosted wearing dresses which were all designed Jean-Paul Gaultier, who is also a big fan of the contest. The 58th annual Eurovision concluded with Emmelie de Forest, of Denmark, taking home the trophy, a short drive over the bridge from Malmö to Denmark, the second time Denmark had won when Sweden hosted.