Not Available

Eurovision Song Contest 2013 Final (#58)

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The 58th Eurovision Song Contest to take place in Malmö, Sweden ended in 26 countries competing in the Grand Final after 2 Semi-Finals earlier in the week. Estimated to have been seen by more than 170 million viewers. The opening started with a Eurovision Song Contest anthem, We Write The Story, by Benny and Björn from ABBA in collaboration with Swedish DJ sensation Aviccii. Petra Mede, a Swedish comedienne, was one of the first person in the past decades host entire show, a role often split between 2 or more. She additionally performed "Swedish Smorgasbord", a song and dance number during the interval, that was a lighthearted look at the Swedish Culture and people. She hosted wearing dresses which were all designed Jean-Paul Gaultier, who is also a big fan of the contest. The 58th annual Eurovision concluded with Emmelie de Forest, of Denmark, taking home the trophy, a short drive over the bridge from Malmö to Denmark, the second time Denmark had won when Sweden hosted.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images