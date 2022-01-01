Eurythmics Live By Request

Not Available

Exellent Pro-shot broadcast recording of the Eurythmics, recorded live at Sony Music Studios, in New York City, on January 19th, 2000. Setlist Missionary Man Thorn In My Side Walking On Broken Glass 17 Again Sisters Are Doin It For Themselves Here Comes The Rain Again Would I Lie To You There Must Be an Angel (requested by David Bowie) I Need A Man I Saved The World Today Miracle of Love Sweet Dreams (requested by Aretha Franklin) Why I'ts So Sad (improvised song) Power to the Meek (D&A's choice)