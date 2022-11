Not Available

This live concert video includes highlights from a live 1983 performance by one of the most influential and successful pop duos of the 1980s, the Eurythmics. Songs featured in the film include "This Is the House," "Love Is a Stranger," "Who's That Girl," "Sweet Dreams," "Take Me to Your Heart," "Never Gonna Cry Again," "I've Got an Angel," "Jennifer," "Satellite of Love," "This City Never Sleeps" and more.