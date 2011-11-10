2011

EVA

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2011

Studio

Wild Bunch

Set in 2041, humans of planet Earth now live side-by-side with androids. A well-known cybernetic engineer, Alex Garel, is tasked with an assignment to create a robot in the form of a human child. He returns home to begin his work and finds that his childhood love Lana has married his brother David. Their daughter Eva seems to possess a superior intelligence and powerful charisma that immediately captivates Alex. Looking for inspiration, Alex asks Eva to be the muse of the new robot, which challenges everything Alex ever thought he knew about robots and humans alike.

Cast

Marta Etura Lana
Alberto AmmannDavid
Claudia VegaEva
Anne CanovasJulia
Lluís HomarMax
Ona CasamiquelaDorotea

