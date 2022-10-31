Eva de la argentina

Not Available

Argentina's Eva told from the perspective of journalist Rodolfo Walsh the remarkable story of Eva Peron. The obsession of this writer and journalist in the reconstruction of the history of Evita is both rebuilding your own life and death and the fate of the Argentines. Considered a saint for the humble and a myth to the world, Argentina's Eve is the story of a heroine of the twentieth century was the World with the promise to return and be millions. The film is made of a 70% cut-out animation and 30% in archive footage, based on the designs of master Solano Lopez.