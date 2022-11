Not Available

A beautiful and juicy woman, Eva, is married to Menelaus, who makes her life difficult with her unbearable jealousy. As long as men are looking her, so much is growing the envy of Menelaus. With an innocent farce scattered by neighbors, Menelaos is convinced that Eve cheats him and thinks of committing suicide. The misunderstanding is solved, and Menelaus promises not to be jealous again.