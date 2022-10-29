Not Available

When Eva decides to leave her family home to a children's charity, a local news crew visit her to film a good news story. As the interview progresses, a dark secret from Eva's past threatens to cast a shadow on her act of kindness. Eva's Legacy is a character driven drama with the elements of a classic ghost story running through it. The characters are well rounded, emotive and relatable and draw the audience in and keep them engaged throughout. Films such as The Orphanage, The Awakening and The Others all played a part in influencing its tone of being trapped in a house with a turbulent past. It was shot in 6K using a RED Dragon camera with Cooke Panchro lenses.