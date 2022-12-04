Eva und Adam

Not Available

The "Eva" whose story is being told is the self-confident and ambitious young scientist Dr. Vera Schmitt. After successfully completing her doctorate, Vera Schmitt married the director of the printing press plant, Dr. Stefan Bunge, with the firm intention to never let jealousy and arguments arise in their marriage. This resolution is soon put to the test and threatens to fail when Stefan Bunge is promoted to general director of a combine in Leipzig. From now on, the two have a weekend marriage because Vera is not ready to subordinate her own professional development to Stefan's new job.