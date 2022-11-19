Evading Destiny

Not Available

Tells the true story about the siege Al-Qaeda, the so called Free Syria Army and Islamist rebels imposed on the Aleppo Central Prison back in between 2013 and 2014. The siege lasted for 13 months with nothing surrounding the prison other than blood thirsty jihadists, minimal food, water, medical supplies, 4500 prisoners to maintain. The heroism displayed in surviving a year-long siege is an example of the role the Syrian Arab Army and its allies played in combating the Western-backed terrorists that threat our way of life as humans.