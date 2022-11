Not Available

Evander Holyfield defeated Brian Nielsen (boxer) by TKO at 2:49 in round ten.The bout occured on May 5,2011 in Copenhagen,Denmark. It was Holyfield's last boxing match.Holyfield won the lineal heavyweight championship by defeating Buster Douglas in 1990. He lost the title to Riddick Bowe in 1992, but regained it the following year.