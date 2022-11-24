Evandro Teixeira: Snapshots of Reality

Not Available

Evandro Teixeira is one of the leading names in world photojournalism, with a career spanning more than 37 years in the Brazilian press. Baiano from Jequié, chose Rio de Janeiro to settle down and it was in Jornal do Brasil that he spent most of his career. In addition to an untiring photographic reporter, he also traveled to Brazil to search for images of Brazilians and recorded important events in the history of Brazil and the world, in coverage of national and international events.