Evanescence: Anywhere But Home

Not Available

Famed music video director Hamish Hamilton (Madonna, U2) captures in this spectacular 14 camera shoot the energy of Grammy-winning rock group Evanescence in a live performance from the band's concert at the Zenith in Paris, France, on May 25th, 2004. The set list includes: "Haunted", "Going Under", "Taking Over Me", "Everybody's Fool", "Thoughtless", "My Last Breath", "Farther Away", "Breathe no More", "My Immortal", "Bring Me to Life", "Tourniquet", "Imaginary", and "Whisper". Also contains music videos "My Immortal", "Everybody's Fool", "Bring Me to Life" and "Going Under" as well as behind the scenes documentaries "Life On the Road", "Showtime", "Bloopers", "Evanescence Unleashed" and End credits: "Missing" as well as "Bring Me to Life" (Live in Las Vegas, included as an easter egg).