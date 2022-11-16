Evanescence Synthesis Tour

Not Available

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winners return as you've never seen them before with Synthesis Live. Filmed in the fall of 2017 at the Grand Theater, Connecticut, this concert film features a re-imagining of some of Evanescence's best-loved songs with the spotlight on Amy Lee's virtuoso piano and voice supported by the combination of full orchestra, electronics and the band. The new arrangements give a focus to the emotions and stories in the band's songs. Filmed at the Grand Theater, Connecticut, Fall 2017