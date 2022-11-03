Evangeliemandens liv

Not Available

John Redmond is a "long-haired" youngster who belongs to a wealthy family. But due to the fact that he likes very much to live an extravagant life amidst bad company, he spoils his life. A victim of a dirty trick by one of his supposed friends, he goes to prison for a crime he never committed. It will be there, thanks to the prison's clergyman, that Herr Redmond finally is able to get back his well-mannered life. Thanks to newfound faith, he becomes a clergyman too - preaching the gospel and using his life as a bad example. In this way, he helps the poor people who live a more miserable life accustomed as they are to the slums rather than his elegant districts.