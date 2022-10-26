Not Available

Evangeline

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Evangeline (Kat de Lieva) has left her sheltered upbringing to reinvent herself in college. As she begins to break out of her shell, she attracts the attention of a sociopathic fraternity leader (Richard Harmon) and his two cohorts. “Beaten and left for dead, Evangeline finds herself trapped in a supernatural nightmare, where she is caught between salvation and vengeance. But to save herself, Evangeline discovers she must make the most horrifying choice of all…

Cast

Richard HarmonKonner

Images