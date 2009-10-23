2009

Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Release Date

October 23rd, 2009

Studio

Studio Khara

Under constant attack by monstrous creatures called Angels that seek to eradicate humankind, U.N. Special Agency NERV introduces two new EVA pilots to help defend the city of Tokyo-3: the mysterious Makinami Mari Illustrous and the intense Asuka Langley Shikinami. Meanwhile, Gendo Ikari and SEELE proceed with a secret project that involves both Rei and Shinji.

Cast

Yūko MiyamuraAsuka Langley Shikinami
Kotono MitsuishiMisato Katsuragi
Maaya SakamotoMakinami Mari Illustrious
Megumi HayashibaraRei Ayanami
Megumi OgataShinji Ikari

