Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance

Under constant attack by monstrous creatures called Angels that seek to eradicate humankind, U.N. Special Agency NERV introduces two new EVA pilots to help defend the city of Tokyo-3: the mysterious Makinami Mari Illustrous and the intense Asuka Langley Shikinami. Meanwhile, Gendo Ikari and SEELE proceed with a secret project that involves both Rei and Shinji.
|Yūko Miyamura
|Asuka Langley Shikinami
|Kotono Mitsuishi
|Misato Katsuragi
|Maaya Sakamoto
|Makinami Mari Illustrious
|Megumi Hayashibara
|Rei Ayanami
|Megumi Ogata
|Shinji Ikari
