Evangelion 2.22 You Can (not) Advance

The second film in the four-part silver-screen remake of sci-fi anime classic Neon Genesis Evangelion, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance continues the familiar story established in the first film, while also reimagining the series with new characters and arcs. Picking up where You Are (Not) Alone left off, the second feature introduces two more EVA pilots - Asuka who moves in with Shinji and Misato and throws their world into further confusion, and new character Mari, a mysterious pilot from Europe. As the war against the Angels rages on, more light is shed on the true motives and powers behind NERV and Gendo Ikari and SEELE's secret project.