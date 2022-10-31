Evano Oruvan

Not Available

Sridhar Vasudevan (Madhavan) is a middle-class family man employed in a bank. Sridhar is very idealistic, principled and recognises a deep sense of belonging with the society he is part of. He gets annoyed and flustered by illegal and semi legal activities happening around him. His wife persistently demands that he should be more 'flexible' and make more money, but Sridhar does not accede. He endures the illegal and semi legal activities around him because he anticipates a change in the mindsets of people. He feels that over time, they will become more honest, socially aware and willing to make small personal sacrifices for the greater good of all (like him).