Evaroid Seria

In the near future where highly developed androids brought big social changes... Anti-android organization rebel against androids and people who support robots. A journalist stands up against the organization with the android Seria whose mission is to protect him. The two fall in love eventually. The journalist is trapped and attacked by robot dog. To protect him, Seria fights the robot and is defeated. Seria is ordered to be destroyed and replaced by her master organization but she fights until with all she got to protect him. What drives her so much... Is it mission or love?