EVE A Night At The Resistance

    Pro-Wrestling: EVE returns to the Resistance Gallery in May, featuring the debut of former Ice Ribbon star Riho. Also announced for this November was the inaugural 'She-1 Climax' tournament, with four shows taking place over two days. Follow EVE on Twitter and Facebook for event announcements and tickets. EVE "A Night At The Resistance" Part One February 18, 2017 Commentary from Oly Hogben and Addy Starr Dahlia Black vs "The Session Moth" The Owens Twins vs Nina Samuels and Shanna Laura Di Matteo vs Debbie Sharpe.

