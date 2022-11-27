Ève et le serpent

Not Available

Georges, a medical student, falls in love with Louisette, his pretty neighbor, and gets engaged to her. They are as happy as Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. One small hitch is that Georges' father has serious money troubles and cannot support his son anymore. But what does it matter? Georges and Louisette just have to find work. The latter is hired by a rich tenant of the apartment building she lives in with her fiancé. Another hitch lies in the fact that Monsieur Grompat, her employer is a bit like the serpent in the Book of Genesis : he only aims to tempt her and to seduce her out of the arms of Georges. But Louisette is not Eve and she manages to emerge unscathed from the adventure. She will live happily with the man of her heart for the rest of her days.