Eve of October: Sol Trinity

Earth under siege. A trinity of champions must rise. The Baulor nurture life, the Tupaul bring the scythe. Locked in eternal conflict over the broken essence of their creator, the war between these super-dimensional forces has reached Earth. Reluctant immortal Eve, chosen champion of the Baulor, must team up with Haleys, a Peryton Scout, and Jake, a young officer of the global police, to save humanity from the dark harvest of the Tupaul. Follow the continuing adventures of Eve in this all-new OVA from independent animator Mars R. Marshall, creator of Eve of October. Blending themes from multiple genres such as SF, fantasy, and horror, Mars combines a passion for anime with his own unique style to bring a visual feast to the screen. Eve of October is a rip-roarin? full auto sci-fi romp across the dimensions. With elves.