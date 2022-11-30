EVE Riot, Grrrls!

Not Available

ingles Match, 1 Fall, 20 Minute Time Limit Rhia O'Reilly vs Sierra Loxton Singles Match, 1 Fall, 20 Minute Time Limit Addy Starr vs Charli Evans Co-Main Event: 2018 SHE-1 SERIES Qualifying Match, 1 Fall, 30 Minute Time Limit Kay Lee Ray vs Viper Singles Match, 1 Fall, 20 Minute Time Limit Laura Di Matteo vs Zoe Lucas Tag Team Match, 1 Fall, 20 Minute Time Limit Erin Angel and Martina vs Jamie Hayter and Jetta Pro-Wrestling:EVE Championship Match, 1 Fall, 60 Minute Time Limit Charlie Morgan (c) vs Kasey.