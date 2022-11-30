Not Available

EVE Special Edition

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Pro-Wrestling:EVE presents "Special Edition!" feat: Pro-Wrestling:EVE Championship Fought Under London Rules Alpha Female (C) vs "Amazon" Ayesha Ray Nikki Storm (NKA Nikki Cross) vs Kat Waters (FKA Impact Knockout Champion Winter and WWE Diva Katie Lea) Must Win Match Rhia O'Reilly vs Kirsty Love European Dream Match Blue Nikita vs Jenny Sjodin (This match wound up being Jenny Sjodin's final match due to injury) First Time Ever In Women's Wrestling - Twins vs Twins The Blossom Twins vs The Owens Twins.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images