2004

Evel Knievel

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 2004

Studio

Icon Productions

Legendary daredevil Robbie "Evel" Knievel (George Eads) is profiled in this action-packed biopic helmed by John Badham. Long before extreme sports became ubiquitous, the hard-living exhibitionist vaulted his motorcycle over steep canyons, crates of venomous snakes and snarling cougars. But as Knievel amassed wealth and world records (along with 35 broken bones), his taste for liquor and ladies equaled his appetite for adventure.

Cast

Lance Henriksen'Awful' Knoffel
Jaime PresslyLinda Bork
Fred Dalton ThompsonJay Sarno
Beau BridgesJohn Bork
George EadsEvel Knievel

