2004

Legendary daredevil Robbie "Evel" Knievel (George Eads) is profiled in this action-packed biopic helmed by John Badham. Long before extreme sports became ubiquitous, the hard-living exhibitionist vaulted his motorcycle over steep canyons, crates of venomous snakes and snarling cougars. But as Knievel amassed wealth and world records (along with 35 broken bones), his taste for liquor and ladies equaled his appetite for adventure.