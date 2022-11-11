Not Available

HISTORY in partnership with Nitro Circus announces a revamped format of the Sunday, July 7 live television event “Evel Live 2” due to renowned freestyle motocross athlete Axell Hodges crashing during a practice jump of the longest motorcycle jump in history. In the spirit of daredevil Evel Knievel, Hodges recently attempted to jump farther than anyone ever has on a motorcycle – a distance that was set in 2011 at 378 feet and 9 inches by Robbie Maddison – and severely injured both ankles prior to the live show. In the revamped show, beginning at 9pm ET, exclusive crash footage of Hodges will be revealed and four-time X Games Medalist Vicki Golden will aim to set a new world record in an epic live motorcycle firewall stunt.