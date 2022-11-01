1970

Even Dwarfs Started Small

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 16th, 1970

Studio

Werner Herzog Filmproduktion

The inhabitants of an institution in a remote country rebel against their keepers. Their acts of rebellion are by turns humorous, boring and alarming. An allegory on the problematic nature of fully liberating the human spirit, as both commendable and disturbing elements of our nature come forward. The film shows how justifiable revolt may be empowering, but may also turn to chaos and depravity. The allegory is developed in part by the fact that the film is cast entirely with dwarfs

Cast

Helmut DöringHombré
Paul GlauerErzieher
Gisela HertwigPobrecita
Hertel MinknerChicklets
Gertrud PicciniPiccini
Marianne SaarTheresa

Images