Co-produced by Womenlink and the Feminist Film Collective Parituh, Even Little Grass Has Its Own Name was shot on 16mm film and was the first of its kind in Korea to address the issue of female office workers. The film is divided into two parts. Part 1 is about the conflicts of married female office workers who suffer from undertaking office work, housework, and childcare all at the same time. Part 2 focuses on single female workers who break away from being the traditional ‘flower of the company,’ and develop a greater sense of autonomy as they actively participate in forming a labor union.