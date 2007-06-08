As Constance (Natasha Richardson) and Nina (Toni Collette) gather at the deathbed of their mother, Ann (Vanessa Redgrave), they learn for the first time that their mother lived an entire other lifetime during one evening 50 years ago. In vivid flashbacks, the young Ann (Claire Daines) spends one night with a man named Harris (Patrick Wilson), who was the love of her life.
|Claire Danes
|Ann Grant
|Toni Collette
|Nina Mars
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Ann Lord
|Patrick Wilson
|Harris Arden
|Hugh Dancy
|Buddy Wittenborn
|Natasha Richardson
|Constance Haverford
