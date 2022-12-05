Evening of Roses

Not Available

A man named Ke Zhi Hong (Wallace Chung) moves into a new apartment. His initially horny landlord, whose Chinese name sounds similar to the words for "Evening Rose", Xia Mei Gui (Ruby Lin), lets him rent one room of the apartment because her dog likes him. She reminds him of his dream girl from his university years, who was his senior by one year and taught him to dance the Jewish dance "Evening Rose". He gradually falls in love with his landlord, but he continues to dwell on his memories of the past "Evening Rose". In the end, he realizes that he remembers the past "Evening Rose" because the name "Evening Rose" reminds him of the feeling of love, and he falls into the arms of the present "Evening Rose"