Evening Star

Maria Helena, 57 years old, lives in the small village of Lourel, on the outskirts of Lisbon. Her days are divided by the several chores imposed by household keeping: floor-washing, bathroom cleaning, doing the laundry. This is the story of a housewife who wished to fly faraway but didn’t, perhaps, as she puts it, because she was born “before time”. She goes through the daily routine with all she has left: memories and songs from another time, from a revolution (April, 1974), that fill in the soundtrack of her world and of her days.
