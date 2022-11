Not Available

In 1969 Akbar Padamsee, a pioneer of modern Indian painting, made one of India's only experimental films. The 16 mm print is now lost and no copies exist. Over 40 years later, Ashim Ahluwalia worked with Padamsee, now 89 years old, to remake the film. Like extinct languages and deathbed confessions, EVENTS IN A CLOUD CHAMBER (2016) is a ghost story, meditating on vanished art, mortality and the phantoms we leave behind.