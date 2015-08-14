Ever After High: Way Too Wonderland

2015

With the Storybook of Legends still in Wonderland, Raven attempts to teleport her friends there despite still getting the hand of her powers. Apple, Raven, Briar, Lizzie, Kitty and Maddie end up in Wonderland in just days away from the Queen of Heats' birthday, but they end up at Wonderland High where they meet the charming Red and White Knights. However the school is ruled by Courtly Jester who attempts to keep the girls from graduating Wonderland High for her devious plans against the Queen of Hearts.